Boy Scout Troop’s derby track, trailer stolen in Montville

MONTVILLE, Ohio– A Medina County Boy Scout Troop is devastated after a trailer containing its pinewood derby track was stolen.

Montville officers were called to a business on Chippewa Road on Saturday when the trailer was discovered missing. According to the police report, it was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Troop 556 Scoutmaster Mike Jackson said they just received a grant for the new trailer. It contained the aluminum track for their upcoming pinewood derby races.

The trailer was parked at the sign place to have graphics applied to the outside and shelves installed. It was not a fenced-in lot.

Jackson said he alerted area scrap yards about the stolen items, which are valued at more than $6,500.

The trailer measures 7 feet by 15 feet with Ohio license plate SWG 2016. It is white with no markings.

Anyone with information should call Montville police.