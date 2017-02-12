Weather Forecast: Rain changing over to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We reached 51 degrees Saturday afternoon. That was nowhere near our record, but well above average!

Grab your umbrella for your Sunday services, showers are likely in the morning. We'll get a break from the steady rain late morning into the afternoon. Colder air rushes in behind this system creating lake enhanced snow as well as some wicked winds for some. We could gust 40-50 mph in spots.

A wind advisory kicks in at 6 pm this evening and goes until 4 am Monday morning for our northeast counties.

Hang onto your hat! As far as snow goes, by tonight there could be 1" or less mainly east of I-77. The traditional snow-belt could see an additional inch before it's over by noon Monday. (Not a big deal, but we'll keep an eye on it given we still have an ice-free lake.)

So far, Valentine's Day looks to be a quiet and cool day with temps reaching the mid 40's. A clipper system moves in Tuesday night so we can't rule out a few light snow showers Tuesday evening, the bulk of the snow will come after midnight.

A better shot of lake effect snow comes mid week, before another warmer weekend.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: