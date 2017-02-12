Watch: LeBron James stars in Nike ‘Equality’ initiative video, part of which was filmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Nike film that closed an intersection in Cleveland last month and featuring LeBron James has been released, and will debut during the 54th Grammy Awards Sunday night.

According to a Nike spokesperson, the roughly one minute, 30 second film is part of a new initiative from Nike in which the brand encourages people to “take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field.”

The film features LeBron and Serena Williams, along with Michael Jordan and Alicia Keys.

At the end of January, the intersection of East 6th Street and Rockwell Avenue was closed and turned into a full basketball court that was filmed as part of the video.

Back in 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime contract with Nike. The deal will carry into his retirement once he’s done playing.

