Watch: Columbus’ 21 Pilots accepts their Grammy….in their undies

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots removed their pants after they won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Stressed Out.”

Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago in Ohio, they had watched the awards show at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.

“Not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who’s watching at home to know that you could be next,” Joseph said.

Not to be outdone, James Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.

Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.