TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Police officers in Florida were able to pull a driver away from his burning car just seconds before it exploded.

WESH reports that the driver crashed into a concrete barrier in Titusville, Florida. He was able to get out of the car but not much farther than that.

Dash camera video shows crews drag the man away from the car just before a huge explosion.

The driver is expected to recover.

