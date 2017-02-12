Second child in Columbiana County dies from flu-related illness

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio — A seven-year-old boy from East Liverpool has died from a flu-related illness.

Columbiana Coroner Wade Boley said Colton Williams passed away on Saturday.

Boley said Colton was taken to the emergency room Friday for flu symptoms and was treated and released. He was brought back to the hospital Saturday morning after he became unconscious.

Doctors were unable to revive him.

Boley said Colton is the second child to pass away from a flu-related illness in Columbiana County.

East Liverpool City Schools will have a two-hour delay Monday, and counselors will be available at North Elementary to talk with anyone needing assistance.

In January, 6-year-old Christopher Avila, of Salem, passed away from a flu-related illness.

And just last week, 6-year-old Eva Harris , of Rocky River passed away reportedly from a flu-related illness.

