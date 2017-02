Singer Ciara is embracing her growing baby bump with an adorable video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.”

Ciara, 31, who is married to Russell Wilson, posted the video on Instagram, and it’s gotten over 1.9 million views.

Ciara’s son and Wilson both make cameos in the video. But her baby bump is front and center.

The video was posted Saturday, which was also the fifth anniversary of Houston’s death.