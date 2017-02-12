NE Ohio wind advisories in effect through Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 4 AM for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Stark, Carroll, Columbiana and Mahoning County. West winds sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The peak timing for the higher wind gusts will be 7 PM to 11 PM this evening. Hang onto your hat!

Colder air has curled in behind the system that brought us rain this morning. Lake effect showers are starting to kick in. These will mix with and change over to snow as temperatures drop. As far as snow goes, by tonight there could be 1″ or less mainly east of I-77. The traditional snow-belt could see an additional inch before it’s over by noon Monday. (Not a big deal, but we’ll keep an eye on it given we still have an ice-free lake.)

So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be a quiet and cool day with temps reaching the mid 40’s. A clipper system moves in Tuesday night so we can’t rule out a few light snow showers Tuesday evening, the bulk of the snow will come after midnight.

A better shot of lake effect snow comes mid-week, before another warmer weekend.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: