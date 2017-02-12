× Many across NE Ohio without power as wind advisories in effect overnight

CLEVELAND – Much of northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory until Monday morning, and with wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour come power outages.

FirstEnergy is reporting about 5,000 customers without power Sunday evening. The majority of the outages are in Portage County, with about 2,500 (Brimfield was hardest hit). By 8 p.m. that number was down to 576.

Summit County had about 2,200 customers affected – most of those in Norton.

The company is estimating that most of those affected will have their power restored by 2 a.m. Monday.

If you are able, you can check the status of any power outages on the FirstEnergy website by clicking here.

For more on the weather warnings, click here to head to the Fox 8 weather warnings page.