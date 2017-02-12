Indians pitchers, catchers report to spring training; Tribe hosting party in CLE to celebrate

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Forget what the calendar says! It’s officially spring.

Cleveland Indians pitchers and catchers are reporting to Goodyear, Arizona, Sunday to kick off spring training.

To celebrate, the Indians are hosting their annual pitchers and catchers report party at the Clevelander.

Slider and hot dog mascots will be there, and one fan can win two tickets to the Indians’ home opener on April 11 vs. the White Sox.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and is free to fans.

The full squad will report to camp on Feb. 16, and the team’s first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 19.