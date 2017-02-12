× ‘Heroic neighbor’ wakes sleeping resident, helps to safety during apartment fire

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Fire crews say a “heroic neighbor” was able to save a fellow apartment building resident in a fire that killed four family dogs Saturday evening.

According to the Twinsburg Fire Department, the fire was reported at just before 5 p.m. as a “working apartment fire with residents inside.”

Before fire crews arrived, a neighbor climbed to a second story rear balcony, woke up the resident inside and both jumped to safety. The neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

When the first units arrived, they found the end apartment of the multi-unit building fully involved with heavy black smoke and flames coming out of the front and rear of the apartment. Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.

In all, around 35 firefighters from at least six departments responded.

Four family dogs did die in the fire.

One apartment in the building is uninhabitable, but other tenants were allowed back into their apartments once they were deemed safe.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents affected by the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause.