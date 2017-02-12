× Drugs, phone use suspected in double-fatal Lorain County crash

WELLINGTON TWP., Ohio – Two people died in a head-on crash in Wellington Township Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Mark Horton, 64, of Sheffield Township was driving a mini-van south on State Route 58 near Jones at around 1:30 p.m. Cody Wallace, 21, of New London was driving his car north on that road when his car crossed the center line, hitting the mini-van head on.

Horton was wearing his seat belt, but was trapped inside his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Wallace was not wearing a seat belt and was also trapped inside his car. He, too was dead at the scene.

OSP says that drug and phone use by Wallace are suspected as factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.