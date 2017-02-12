× Cavs Kevin Love out for Timberwolves game with knee issues

CLEVELAND – Cavs forward Kevin Love will not be playing when the team heads to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday, February 14.

The team reports that Love had left knee pain and water on the knee during and then after Saturday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets.

On Sunday, he was evaluated at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and underwent an MRI. He will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation over the next few days.

His status for games beyond the Tuesday match-up will be updated by the team when information becomes available.

