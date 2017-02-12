Another flu-related death: 7-year-old East Liverpool boy dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio —The family of a seven-year-old boy from East Liverpool is grieving his loss after health officials said he died from a flu-related illness.

Columbiana Coroner Wade Boley said Colton Williams passed away on Saturday.

The North Elementary first grader had been sick and wheezing for a couple of days, according to Colton's mother, who didn't want to be identified.

Boley said Colton was taken to the emergency room Friday for flu symptoms and was treated and released. He was brought back to the hospital Saturday morning after he became unconscious.

Doctors were unable to revive him.

"They need to get it under control, they need to do something," said one East Liverpool father, who was upset to hear the news.

"Definitely thoughts and prayers are with them it's just a tragedy," another parent said.

Boley said Colton is the second child to pass away from a flu-related illness in Columbiana County; he is also the fourth child who died in the state from flu complications this year.

Just last week a six-year old girl from Rocky River passed away from flu complications.