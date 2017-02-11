Weather: rain changing over to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We reached 51 degrees Saturday afternoon. No where near our record, but well above average! We're tracking rain tonight with a system moving in. It’ll become steady overnight, no flooding concerns, with a quarter of an inch expected.

Grab your umbrella for your Sunday services, showers are likely in the morning. We’ll get a break from the steady rain late morning into the afternoon. Colder air rushes in behind this system creating lake enhanced snow as well as some wicked winds for some. We could gust 40-50 mph in spots! Hang onto your hat!

As far as snow goes, by Sunday evening there could be 1″ or less mainly east of I-77. The traditional snow-belt could see an additional 1-3″ before it’s over by noon Monday. (Not a big deal, but we’ll keep an eye on it given we still have an ice-free lake.)

So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be a quiet and cool day with temps reaching the mid 40’s. A clipper system moves in Tuesday night so I can’t rule a few light snow showers Tuesday evening, the bulk of the snow will come after midnight. A better shot of lake effect snow comes mid-week, before another warmer weekend. Here is your 8-Day outlook: