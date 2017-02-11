Two wanted for stealing cart full of tools from Cleveland Walmart

CLEVELAND– Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart in Cleveland.

The crime happened on Jan. 12 at the store in Steelyard Commons.

Police said a man and a woman loaded a shopping cart with tools then pushed it out of the door. A sheriff’s deputy working security attempted to stop the pair, but they drove away with the stolen items.

The vehicle was described as a white Buick Century.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us