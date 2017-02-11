× Suspect arrested in death of Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Police in central Ohio have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Ohio State student.

Reagan Tokes was last seen on Wednesday, leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. On Thursday, her body was found at Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Grove City police said Brian L. Goldsby, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

“The city of Grove City extends its deepest sympathy to Tokes’ family and friends,” the police department said in a news release on Saturday.

Tokes was a psychology major at Ohio State and from Maumee, Ohio.

