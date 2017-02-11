× President Trump to visit Youngstown area, airport official says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– Donald Trump will make his first visit to the state Ohio as president next week.

Trump is set to make a stop at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Thursday, according to airport director Dan Dickten. He said the event is being handled by the military portion of the airport.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is also home to an Air Force Reserve Base.

FOX 8 News contacted the White House for more information about the president’s appearance.

On Friday, President Trump held a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House.

“We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control,” Trump said.

