Memorial service held for 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Services will be held for 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze Saturday morning.

Police escorted Alianna’s body from Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights to Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland Heights for her funeral.

The teen disappeared on Jan. 27 after getting off an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue on her way to school. Her mother reported her missing after learning Alianna was not in class. Her body was found in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue days later.

A suspect was charged in the case.

