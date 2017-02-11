Man wanted in connection with Lorain Avenue Cleveland bank robbery

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are looking for the suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

The suspect, a man between the ages of 25 and 30, with a medium build and about 5’7″-5’8″ in height walked into the bank at around 11:45 a.m. He handed the teller a handwritten note that said he had a weapon. He ran out of the bank after receiving cash, but no weapon was ever seen.

The suspect was wearing black knit gloves, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with a “blinged” brim as well as dark sunglasses also covered with “bling.” (rhinestone decorations)

As always, reward money is available for any information leading to the arrest of the responsible person. Your tips can remain anonymous. The public is asked to contact the Cleveland police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI with any information.