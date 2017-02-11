× Man accused of groping worker at Cleveland library

CLEVELAND– A man has been charged for a sex assault on a female worker at a local library.

Gared McGlothan, 20, is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition.

Court records show the incident happened this week at the Cleveland Public Library at 2704 Clark Ave.

Cleveland police said the worker was putting videos back on the shelves when McGlothan started talking to her. Finally, police said McGlothan came up behind her “grabbing her waist and buttocks whispering in her ear that she had an irresistible body.”

Police add another worker saw it and ultimately, McGlothan was arrested.

On Friday, records show McGlothan pleaded not guilty in court. His case was assigned to a judge with another hearing set.

His bond was set at $10,000.