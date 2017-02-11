Group plans rally over Cleveland Clinic Foundation event at Trump’s resort

CLEVELAND– A group of Cleveland Clinic staff members are expected to rally over plans for a Cleveland Clinic Foundation event the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The group is asking Cleveland Cleveland CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove move the fundraiser from the resort owned by President Donald Trump. The request is in light of the president’s recent executive order on immigration.

The rally is set for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Miller Pavilion on Euclid Avenue.

The Cleveland Clinic has found itself in the middle of the immigration discussion after a first-year internal medicine resident at the hospital was denied entry into the country. Dr. Suha Abushamma, a Sudanese national, was visiting family in Saudi Arabia. She was able to come back to Cleveland because a federal judge suspended the travel ban.

Trump’s executive order barred citizens from seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the United States. On Sunday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the government’s request to resume the travel ban.