Forecast: widespread rain moving in Saturday evening

CLEVELAND - Temperatures started out mild and are expected to maintain their mild levels until tomorrow as much colder air swipes us behind a weather system.

We’re well above freezing and continue to rise to near-springlike levels (around 50°F). A few showers have developed this afternoon and I can’t rule out hit and miss showers through the remainder of the day.

Steady rain moves in Sunday morning followed by a strong cold front with colder winds by late day changing the rain to snow showers. Winds could gust to 40 mph Sunday, making it feel more like the 20’s. There could be some light snow accumulation out east by Monday afternoon with some lake-enhancement . As of now, the greatest amounts will be over northwestern PA. Things quiet down later Monday and into Valentine’s Day.

