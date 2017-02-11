× Donation drive for Medina fire victims stopped because of ‘overwhelming response’

MEDINA, Ohio– A Medina resident has discontinued her efforts to help those displaced by a deadly apartment fire earlier this week because of “overwhelming response.”

Ashley Gazzo had been collecting clothing donations at the United Church of Christ, Congregational for those who were affected by the February 9 fire at the Medina Village Apartments.

Firefighters responded to a reported explosion at the apartments on Spring Brook Drive early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old man died in the fire and injured several more. About 18 people were displaced.

Area businesses began chipping in to help the victims. Hundreds of pounds of clothing, toiletries and other items have been left at the United Church of Christ on the square, so many, in fact, that Gazzo is now asking for just gift cards or cash donations.

“After the outpouring of donations in this amazing community, we are no longer going to accept donations at the UCC. We are asking for gift cards and monetary donations, which can be dropped off at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Medina. If and when we may need any more donations, I will post again (on social media),” Ashley says. “And a special thanks to the volunteers who came out and donated their time and energy to the great feat we accomplished! Thank you, everyone.”

Financial contributions may be made to the Medina Village Fire Victims Fund established at FirstMerit bank. Contributions may be at any FirstMerit location in Northeast Ohio.

Financial contributions and gift cards also may be made out to St. Vincent de Paul Society and delivered c/o St. Francis Xavier Parish, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH, 44256. Please include a note that donations are for the Medina Village fire victims.

