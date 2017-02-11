Chance the dog gives back to those who helped save him from bullet, trap wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Almost three months after he was found wandering in Lorain County with a bullet wound to his back leg and dragging a steel trap from his front paw, a local dog is using his newfound celebrity to help others.

Chance, a two-to-three year old golden retriever, needed to have one of his back legs and a front toe amputated.

He is adapting to a new home after having been adopted by Doug and Heather Labuda of Sagamore Hills, who are taking him to therapy once a week.

He has also become somewhat of a celebrity, with admirers from throughout the country, many of whom have contributed to therapy sessions and to a 'second chance' fund that was started to help pay for his veterinary care.

"He's got..he's a dog with a blog, he's got his own Facebook page he's got his own blog page and he's got 250 some odd followers right now and everybody loves him," said Doug Labuda.

On Saturday, Chance appeared at the Natural Pet Enrichment Center in North Royalton for a meet and greet, helping to add to the fund so that other strays in need of emergency care can get the same life saving treatment he was able to get.

"It's amazing. I mean we knew when he came in that he needed a purpose in his life and now he's like the poster dog out there. He's touched so many people's lives all over the country I mean, we had over 80 people wanting to adopt him when they saw his story on your station and read his Facebook posts," said Cindy Olds of the Lorain County Animal Emergency Center.

The cause could not have a better representative.

Despite his debilitating injuries, Chance is a loving and very active Golden Retriever who easily warms up to everyone around him.

"Chance is doing awesome he has gained all of his weight back he goes to water therapy once a week just working on balance and building up that muscle tone. He's a little disappointed there's no snow because he loves to play in the snow," said Heather Labuda.

For his appearance on Saturday the Natural Pet Enrichment Center welcomed a steady stream of visitors, raising more than $800 to help other animals like Chance.

You can read more about Chance, right here.