All-Stars LeBron, Kevin and Kyrie get some new duds before Cavs game

CLEVELAND – Cleveland’s NBA All-Stars, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, got some new spiffy clothes Saturday night before the Cavs game against Denver: their 2017 All-Star jerseys!

LeBron is making his 13th All-Star appearance in the 2017 NBA All-Star game, while Kyrie makes his fourth. James, a two-time All-Star MVP, was the top vote-getter.

Kevin was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve, marking his 4th career NBA All-Star appearance.

This is the third time three Cavs players have been selected as All-Stars. (The others were Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance and Mark Price in 1989 and 1993).

Kyrie will also be participating in the Three-Point Contest, making this the 15th year the Cavs have had a contestant in that competition.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center.

Looking good, guy! Go Cavs! Go All-Stars!

