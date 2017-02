Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front triggered light snow showers and flurries as it moved into northern Ohio.

Temperatures are seasonable today; expect highs in the mid-30s by this evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the night, so that by tomorrow morning we’ll be in the mid 40s!

Expect some rain too; Sunday is looking a little soggy. Finally, after the weekend, our weather pattern may settle closer to normal for a little while.