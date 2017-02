Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have been slowly climbing since Friday morning:

That process will continue into Saturday. By the time you wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will be well above freezing and continue to elevate to near-springlike levels (around 50°F).

Saturday is my pick between the two weekend days with showers moving in Sunday, and colder winds by late day Sunday changing the rain to snow showers.

Here is your 8-Day outlook: