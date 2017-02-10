VIDEO: Smash and grab suspects destroy S. Euclid gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Police are investigating a smash and grab that happened in South Euclid early Friday morning.

It happened at the Shell gas station at Cedar Road and South Green Road, just before 2 a.m.

Police say the suspects stole a minivan from Cleveland, then backed into the store, knocking over the ATM inside.

The suspects then took off from the scene in another van. The ATM was left in the store.

Video shows extensive damage done to the gas station's front window.