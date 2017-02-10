Suspects used sledgehammer in Akron pawn shop break-in

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a recent break-in.

The suspects broke into A Duck Pawn Shop on East Market Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Akron police said they used a sledgehammer to break out the glass block window. While inside the building, they stole jewelry.

The two men in the video below are wanted for questioning.

If you have information, please contact Det. Welser with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.