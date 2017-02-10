× Suspects accused of murdering beloved bartender appear in court

CLEVELAND- The suspects indicted for the murder of a beloved bartender appeared in court Friday.

Earlier this week the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Nigel Brunson, 19, Dana Thomas, 29, and Dwayne Sims, 21, were indicted for the aggravated murder of Melissa “Missy” Brinker, 44, at the Cooley Lounge.

On Oct. 24, the three men are accused of entering the Cooley Lounge and, armed with guns, robbing those inside the bar.

Prosecutors say during the robbery, Brinker went to the back office and was shot.

Officials say the entire robbery was captured on video and forensic evidence links the men to the crime.

Read more, here.