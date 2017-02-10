Stefani & Todd are ‘feeling the love’ AND ‘loving the science’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Love is in the air at the Great Lakes Science Center as the popular 'Smitten with Science' event returns to help guests re-kindle their love of science and have a lot of fun at the same time!

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany got a preview of a few of the hands-on projects guests can enjoy during this special weekend event including making music by playing fruits and vegetables and seeing how the laws of attraction work.

