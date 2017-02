Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seasonable temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid 30’s by this evening. Temperatures will continue to warm through the night that by tomorrow morning we’ll be in the mid 40’s!

This pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. Expect some rain too! Sunday is looking a little soggy. Finally, after the weekend, our weather pattern may settle closer to normal for a little while.