Reward increased in search for missing trustee

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Officials are increasing a reward for information that helps authorities find Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, a father of 3.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered through Crime Stoppers.

Macron has been missing since December.

Officials say the 45-year-old’s township office was left in such a way that they believed an altercation may have taken place. They also said some blood was found in his office and his SUV, which was found near Chippewa Lake.

Richard McIntosh, a retired Cleveland police detective who is now with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, says his agency is trying to help Medina County sheriff officials find Macron.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

