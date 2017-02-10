‘Prom Me Please:’ Cleveland teen collects dresses so others can afford prom

CLEVELAND– One local student is helping families with a prom problem one dress at a time.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School senior Ashley Jones had an idea when she wanted to make her birthday about others, instead of herself.

“I came across this website and they said, ‘Give to charity.’ I was like, OK, well, that’s not enough for me. If you know me, then you know everything I do is big and it has to be over expectations,” Jones said.

After online dress searches with her mom and sister, she quickly realized that many teens are forced to forgo their prom because of high costs.

“As I didn’t want that to happen because every girl is supposed to feel like a princess on that night,” Jones said.

With the help of her school, the teen got the word out. In one day, she received about 180 donated dresses.

“It’s something that we at VASJ instill in our students, the service to others. And Ashley has taken that above and beyond,” principal Dave Csank said.

So far, Jones has accumulated more than 250 dresses, hoping to get them to area girls through her program “Prom Me Please.”

There will be a one-day event on Feb. 25, by appointment only, at the Green House. If you are in need of a prom dress, please call 216-694-8264 or email prommeplease@gmail.com. Participants must bring a current school ID or report card.