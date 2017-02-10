WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds news conference as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister

WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Donald Trump meets today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. Abe is expected to propose more Japanese investment in the U.S., and has wasted no time in trying to win Trump’s trust.

They’ll hold talks in the Oval Office, followed by a joint news conference and a working lunch. Trump will then host Abe and his wife at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

It’s unclear what the President’s next move will be now that a federal appeals court has refused to reinstate his travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations. After yesterday’s decision, Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT.” The Justice Department says it’s reviewing the decision, and the case could shift to the U.S. Supreme Court.

We will carry the news conference live on FOX8.com and the FOX 8 Facebook page.