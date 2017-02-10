PetSmart recalls some canned dog food due to possible health risk

PetSmart announced a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food.

The dog food is sold at PetSmart retail stores nationwide; it can also be found on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, and PetFoodDirect.com.

PetSmart said the product is being voluntarily recalled as a “precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.”

The manufacturer notified the company of consumer complaints; at that time, PetSmart initiated the recall.

The recalled products include the following Grreat Choice dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

Product Name UPC Best By Date or Lot Code Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans 7-3725726116-7 Best By

8/5/19

Lot 1759338

The Best By date is found on the bottom of the can.

PetSmart says no other Grreat Choice products are impact and they are not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to the product.

If you purchased the recalled food, PetSmart says you should stop feeding it to your pets and bring any remaining cans to your local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information about the voluntary recall or if you have any questions, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. CST.