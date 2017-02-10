Outpouring of support after deadly explosion in Medina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- There is an outpouring of support in Medina after an explosion killed a man and injured two others.

Donations are coming in to help those who were left without a home when it exploded early Thursday.

Families lost a lot of the little things for their daily lives: toothbrushes, clothes, furniture, even their wallets.

"This is Medina. This is the community and they are amazing and they're willing to help." Ashley Gazzo said.

What started with a Facebook post by Gazzo has turned into bags of items.

Since 9 a.m. Friday, hundreds of pounds of clothing, toiletries and other items have been pouring into the United Church of Christ on the square.

Different community groups are coordinating their efforts to get the half a dozen families who lost their homes a fresh start.

"We have donations pouring in today; we have financial contributions coming in through First Merit and we'll be working together with Ashley to make sure it goes to families that need them," said St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church coordinator Jennifer Webb.

They hope to begin handing out the donations this weekend.

Businesses are also helping. Medina's Little Caesars Pizza is having a benefit pizza day on February 13.

Profits from sales will go to the affected families.

"It's such a big area but such a small-town feeling," manager Jake Elliott said. "We're all neighbors. We all come and work here; we see the same faces every week, and when they're in need we just can't turn our back on them we have to help them."

Donations can also be made through a fund set up by United Church of Christ Congregational at First Merit and Huntington Bank branches.

Meanwhile, the apartment complex has been working to find vacant apartments in the complex to help the displaced families.

