Northeast Ohio man creates app to help victims of heroin overdoses

CLEVELAND- A Northeast Ohio man is part of a team that is developing a mobile phone app that would summon immediate help for victims of heroin overdoses.

It started with a challenge from the Food and Drug Administration to create a way to deliver the drug Narcan to victims in a more timely fashion.

Jared Sheehan, a native of Garrettsville and current CEO of a California-based technology company, accepted the challenge and helped develop an app similar to Uber, that would connect victims with those who have access to the life-saving antidote.

The OD App is just a first step in developing an overall program to attack the greatest public health crisis in decades.

Sheehan told FOX 8, "What is the baseline thing we can do to stop death, right, to reduce the number of people who are dying from this epidemic, and then from there, let's figure out to cause change that we want to make from a societal perspective."

Many overdose victims are alone and therefore unable to summon help, so the app could be linked to a device that would measure their breathing and automatically get help when it reached a critical level.

