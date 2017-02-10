Night to shine: Hundreds at special prom for evening they’ll never forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS-- It was a night to remember for about 250 people with special needs in Broadview Heights.

"We are doing a 'Night to Shine.' It started three years ago with the Tim Tebow Foundation. They intentionally chose Valentine's Day weekend as a time to love on those with disabilities and special needs," said Pastor Chad Allen.

The Cuyahoga Valley Church is one of eight churches in Northeast Ohio that hosted a prom for people with special needs Friday night.

"I started getting ready about 4:15," said Bridget Kadusky.

Kadusky and her boyfriend Shawn Pike couldn't wait to spend the evening together.

"Last time I came to prom by myself so I didn't have a good night. But I'm having a good night tonight because my girlfriend is here," said Pike.

Each special attendee got to be in the spotlight as they received a crown or a tiara because they are all kings and queens.

"I like making myself look pretty. It doesn't happen all the time," said Caddee Anderyszak.

It was a magical night complete with some Disney princesses, a couple superheroes, and the Cavs Scream Team.

"My favorite part is dancing with my friends," said Brianna Buzinski.