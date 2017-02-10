× Mother hopes for justice 10 years after son’s murder in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– Everyday for the past 10 years, Natolie Davis thinks of her son Kyle and prays for justice.

Kyle Davis was shot and killed a decade ago in Maple Heights. He was found lying in the snow on Gardenview Drive around 7 pm Feb. 11, 2007.

A few minutes later, his car was found on fire on McCracken Boulevard.

“We had two crime scenes going on at once,” recalled Det. Thomas Halley of the Maple Heights Police Department.

Halley said detectives continue to investigate, but so far no arrests have been made.

“We are hoping someone sees this story, remembers something and gives us a call,” Halley said.

Maple Heights detectives are working with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County on the case. A reward of up to $2,500 will be given for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person involved.

“They do not have to give us their name, just the information,” said Bill Jelenic of Crime Stoppers.

Richard McIntosh, a retired former Cleveland police detective who now works with Crime Stoppers, said anyone with information can go the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County website to leave a tip online, or call 216-252-7463.

“We would like to get this solved for the family,” McIntosh said.

Kyle’s mother is also having a stop the violence rally Saturday at Northfield and Libby roads from 3 p.m. To 5 p.m. She is asking all cold case survivors, families, and friends to attend the rally and unite to stop the violence.