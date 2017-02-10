× Mom whose son drank from sippy cup filled with vodka sentenced

CONNEAUT, Ohio — An Ashtabula County mom charged after her son consumed alcohol has been sentenced for her crime.

Andrea Mucciarone, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated disorderly conduct. She was fined $200 and sentenced to 30 days in jail; although, 27 of those days were suspended. Mucciarone can work community service hours instead of the remaining jail time.

She was also ordered to continue with community counseling and attend AA meetings twice a week. Supervised probation for the next two years was another part of her sentence.

Mucciarone is not allowed to purchase, possess or consume alcohol or drugs, or enter a bar for the next five years.

Back in October, her toddler son was rushed to University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center after he drank from a sippy cup he thought was his that Mucciarone had filled with vodka.

The Ashtabula County Children Services removed the 23-month-old and placed him in the care of a relative.

