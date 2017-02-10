Missing: Eve Bledsoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Eve Bledsoe, 15, of Cleveland, has been missing since October 29, 2016.

She was last seen in the area of Pearl and State roads in Cleveland.

Eve is 5'5 and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white hoodie with the word "pink" on it, with blue jeans, at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Second District at (216) 623-2704.

