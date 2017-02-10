× Medina pizza shop to host benefit for apartment fire victims

MEDINA, Ohio– A community is rallying together to help those affected by a deadly apartment fire in Medina.

Firefighters responded to a reported explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Spring Brook Drive early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old man died in the fire and injured several more. About 18 people were displaced.

The Little Caesers Pizza on North Court Street in Medina will host a fundraiser on Feb. 13. The managers said 100 percent of the profits from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will go to the fire victims.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Medina is also working with the Red Cross to help the families. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul and mailed/dropped off c/o St. Francis Xavier Parish, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH, 44256.

Donations can also be made through a fund set up by United Church of Christ Congregational at First Merit and Huntington Bank branches. Personal items and clothing will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the church on East Liberty Street in Medina.

