Man accused of hitting, killing Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper released from jail on bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of hitting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with his car and killing him was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on bond Friday.

In October, Joshua Gaspar’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $500,000.

Gaspar, 37, of Columbia Station, faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of driving while under the influence. Trooper Kenneth Velez was outside of his cruiser doing traffic enforcement on I-90 near Warren Road on Sept. 15, 2016; police say that’s when Gaspar hit and killed him.

According to a court document, as conditions of his bond, Gaspar must not leave Cuyahoga or Summit counties; he is subject to GPS monitoring and drug testing; he also must not drive.

Trial is set for March 1.

