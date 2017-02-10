Jamie Lynn Spears shares photo of daughter leaving hospital: ‘We are truly blessed’

NEW ORLEANS — Jamie Lynn Spears shared wonderful news on Friday about her daughter who was injured in an ATV accident.

Spears posted on her social media accounts a photo showing her daughter, Maddie, sitting in a Children’s Hospital helicopter; there’s a smile on the 8-year-old’s face.

Jamie Lynn said:

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏

We're headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Q684K8th2 — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 10, 2017

The child was hospitalized Sunday after accidentally steering her ATV into a pond on her family’s Louisiana property, according to a statement from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards to CNN.

Family members rushed into the water to try and rescue the girl, who was “trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement read.

On Friday afternoon, Britney Spears, who is Maddie’s aunt, tweeted about the wonderful news:

