Have you seen her? Massillon police ask for help locating missing teen who may be in danger

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl. According to a post on the Massillon Police Department Facebook page, Casey Stephens may be in danger.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Massillon police at 330-832-9811, or call your local police department right away.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website says Casey has been missing since Feb. 5. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’6″ and weighs 160 lbs.

The website says Casey may still be in the local area. She may dye her hair different colors.

