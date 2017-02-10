Guard at women’s prison in Cleveland charged with having sex with inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a state prison guard facing charges for having sex with inmates at a women’s prison in Cleveland.

Lawrence Culver has been indicted on 11 charges including sexual battery, attempted sexual battery and attempted rape. He works at the Northeast Reintegration Center on East 30th Street.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Culver used his position of power to get sex from female inmates. He is accused of attacking three inmates between 2013 and 2015. Prosecutors said the case came to light after inmates complained to the warden.

Court records do not list a phone number or an attorney for Culver. He goes to court later this month to start defending himself.

The Ohio Department of Corrections said Culver is on paid leave. He has been on paid leave, in accordance with the union contract, since the investigation began in December 2015.