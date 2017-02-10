Greetings from inside ‘American Greetings’ brand new headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- You want to go inside the new international headquarters for American Greetings? You'll need to send your resume and get a job.

Lucky for you, Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a tour inside the five-story, 655,000-square-foot building at Crocker Park in Westlake.

It includes a courtyard, glass-enclosed skyway, and recording studio for their line of Yakety Yaks talking and singing cards.

The company believes in creating happiness, laughter, and love so the new headquarters was built with creativity in mind.

