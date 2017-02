Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Named 'Cleveland's Best Original Band' by Cleveland Magazine, The Speedbumps is an award-winning band with a warm and authentic sound. The band has a passion for hollow-bodied instruments and indie-folk influences.

The Speedbumps most recent album 'Soil to the Seed' was recorded in a remote cabin in the woods of Pennsylvania where the band lived together, wrote the songs and recorded the tracks.

Click here to learn more about The Speedbumps.

